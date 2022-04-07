The NBA has announced the time and date for the Spurs play-in game against the Pelicans

The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans will face off in the first round of the Western Conference Play-in Tournament on April 13 at 8:30 CT on ESPN, per NBA Communications.

This matchup will be the first nationally televised game of the season for San Antonio and their first nationally televised contest since they met the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament a year ago.

Though the Silver and Black trail New Orleans by a game in the standings, they still have a chance to secure homecourt advantage for this divisional showdown before the season ends.

Head coach Gregg Popovich and company own the tiebreaker over the Pelicans, which means they will overtake New Orleans for the ninth seed out West even if they finish with identical records.

Reports stating Zion Williamson could still make his season debut for the New Orleans Pelicans only makes this tilt more intriguing as the third-year forward hasn’t suited up since May 4, 2021.

Should the good guys emerge victorious in round one, they will square off against the loser of the seventh and eighth seed matchup. The Nuggets, Clippers, and Timberwolves are still jockeying for sixth place.

The winner of that game will advance into the playoffs as the eighth seed for a date with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and the first-place Phoenix Suns in a formidable first-round series.