It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Timberwolves

Play-in in hand, the Spurs still have a chance for 9th and a home game

By Mark Barrington
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Spurs locked in a spot with their impressive win over the Nuggets on Tuesday, along with a Lakers loss, and they now have their sight set on passing up the Pelicans and earning the ninth overall spot in the Western Conference. That would earn them a home game against New Orleans, but wherever it’s played, the game will be on April 13th at 8:30 PM CT.

In the antepenultimate game of the season, the Spurs face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who exploded on offense for a 149-139 win over the Silver and Black on March 14 powered by 60 points from Karl-Anthony Towns. With Dejounte still out of the lineup, the Spurs will need to contain KAT a little better to have a shot at winning the game, but mostly tonight will be an exercise in getting them ready for their play-in matchup against the Pels. It should be an interesting matchup, and with only three game left in the regular season, it should be a good chance to see the young Spurs getting prepared by Coach Pop for 18 wins in the post season, the most ever by an NBA team.

Game Prediction:

Keldon Johnson’s contacts will be knocked out at least once during the game by the vivid green color of the T-Wolves uniforms.

KAT must not score sixty
On the Spurs defense
If Poeltl transfixed be
Collins must recompense

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves
April 7, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT
Streaming: NBA League Pass
TV: Bally Sports SW

