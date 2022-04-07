Tre Jones is keeping the Spurs’ offense afloat

The Spurs are 3-0 since Dejounte Murray joined the injury report with an upper respiratory illness last Friday, which is an unexpected development considering they were 1-8 without their All-Star guard before April began.

You might ask if San Antonio is better with Dejounte on the sidelines, and that answer is a resounding no. But superb performances from Tre Jones have the Silver and Black playing some of their best basketball of the season.

The second-year floor general has averaged 13.7 points, 5.3 boards, and 8.7 assists .533/.400/.778 shooting splits as a spot starter across his last three games, running their high-powered offense like a seasoned veteran.

Jones ranks second in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio and might be a three-point stroke away from becoming one of the most valuable backups in the league. Have PATFO unearthed another second-round steal?

