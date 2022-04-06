Dejounte Murray breaks out in the New Balance Two Wxy

As Spurs fans know, it’s been a breakout year for Dejounte Murray. The 6th year guard, who made his first All Star team this season, is averaging career-best marks across the board, leading the league in both total steals and steals per game while his 9.3 assists per game ranks him behind just Chris Paul, James Harden, and Trae Young for that distinction as well. He also has managed to set the Spurs all-time triple-double mark for both a season and overall.

Murray’s choice of footwear most of the season has been the New Balance Two Wxy. Retailing for $140, the Two Wxy is a team shoe that gives members of New Balance basketball an option for the hardwood outside of the Kawhi Leonard signature models currently on offer from the company. Here’s how they’re described over on New Balance’s site:

“For the players unbound by position, no longer defined by 1 through 5, the TWO WXY is built for your style of play. Hyper-engineered for speed and agility at both ends of the court, it’s a performance shoe packed with tech for that explosive moment when you switch from offense to defense to offense again. The TWO WXY specializes in versatility—the playmaker of today’s positionless game.

Murray has missed the last 3 games with an upper respiratory illness, but was coming off back to back career-high 33 point performances before the setback. The Spurs are 4-4 this season when Murray scores 30 or more.

