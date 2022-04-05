Final Score: Spurs defeat Denver Nuggets - 116-97

The San Antonio Spurs - who have won the last 6 out of 7 games- faced the Denver Nuggets in a road game hoping to move the magic number from 2 to 1. The Nuggets were a huge point favorite (+7), and the Spurs had a huge piece of the puzzle out, missing Dejounte Murray due to an upper respiratory illness. The Nuggets have won the last 5 out of 7 games, and with Jokic’ consistent outstanding performances lately, this was a game that easily could have went in the Nuggets favor. However, despite being without Murray, the Spurs pulled off an incredible performance against Jokic (despite putting up 41 points) and the rest of the Nuggets squad. The Spurs pulled off an impressive win this evening, playing well on both sides of the floor, beating the Nuggets 116-97. The Spurs now have 5 road wins in a row, and are 1 game away from clinching the 10th spot.

High Scorers: Devin Vassell- 20 pts, Keldon Johnson- 20 pts, Josh Richardson- 18 pts, Tre Jones - 14 pts, Jakob Poeltl- 14 pts, Zach Collins- 14 pts.

Observations

It was good seeing Bryn Forbes playing against his old teammates. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said pre-game that he wanted Forbes to get more minutes in, but because he was a defensive liability, he was seemingly cut after playing only 7 minutes.

Devin Vassell has been shooting well in the first half. With 9 minutes left in the 2nd quarter, he’s shooting at 50%. He had 15 points and 5 rebounds in the first half. He’s had a good shooting night, and has been practicing on his shot all season. It’s good to see him have a night where his offensive is on point.

Tre Jones has a beautiful floater and has been playing incredible tonight. He also beat the jump ball against Nikola Jokic, the size difference is immaculate. Jokic is 7’0 and Jones is 6’1. This is a testament to Jones’ athleticism and his growth. He’s also been defending really well this evening. Jones has been incredible on both sides of the floor.

Spurs played amazing defense in the 2nd quarter, holding the Nuggets to 14 points.

Gregg Popovich called a timeout after a Denver transition bucket. It looks like he was upset with Lonnie Walker after losing a previous possession.

Zach Collins has been strong in the paint, especially in the fourth quarter, where Primo had a beautiful assist to Collins to get the And-1.

Jokic missing two shots, and Tre Jones following up with an assist for a three to Josh Richardson was a beautiful sequence- seemingly putting a bow on top of a beautiful night.

Spurs had a 22-7 run, that is something to be noted.

San Antonio heads to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves Thursday night at 7:00 PM CT.