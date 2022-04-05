It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Nuggets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have done excellent work lately, they’ve won 6 of the last 7 games and have a two game lead on the Los Angeles Lakers for 10th place and at least one game in the play-in tournament for a spot in the playoffs, possibly leading to a first round matchup against the league-best Phoenix Suns, who play the Lakers later tonight.

The Spurs could wrap up their play-in berth with a win over the Nuggets and a Lakers loss, but that’s not going to be easy with Dejounte Murray out for the third consecutive game with a respiratory infection. At this point, you just hope the the Spurs All Star can come back healthy by the end of the season, and with the improved play of Tre Jones and Josh Primo, the Spurs have a real shot tonight to at least make the Nuggets uncomfortable in their home arena. Nikola Jokic is working on another MVP-worthy season, although Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid might have something to say about that. This will be a real challenge for the Silver and Black tonight, and it’s going to be interesting to see how they will meet it. Tonight’s game will be televised on CW 35, so if you’re in the Central Texas area, there’s probably a way to watch it over the air. So hook up the old rabbit ears and tune in, turn on tonight.

Game Prediction:

Nikola Jokic will look bored out of his mind while scoring 30+ points.

Not all that glitters is gold

Wisdom is measured in nuggets

But according to a story that’s old

Basketball is won by buckets

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets

April 5, 2022 | 8:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW 35



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.