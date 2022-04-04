Zach Collins posts first double-double of the season in win over Portland

Zach Collins posted his first double-double of the season on Sunday, helping to lift the San Antonio Spurs over the Portland Trail Blazers at home, 113-92, and move the team closer to clinching a spot in the Western Conference play-in.

Dejounte Murray (illness) and Jakob Poeltl (lower back tightness) were both ruled out for the contest, opening the door for Tre Jones and Collins to move up into the starting five. Both players ended the nigh with 18 points — Jones adding seven assists and seven rebounds and Collins pulling 13 rebounds against his former team in just his second start of the year.

Collins flashed his ability to score from all three levels, getting buckets inside, popping off mid-rangers and going 1-3 from outside on the night.

Zach gettin' it done pic.twitter.com/shrOoRolKA — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 3, 2022

Jones did a quality job of running the offense with Murray out, too, and finished the night with a game-high plus/minus of +28.

It's Sunday, but the bank is OPEN pic.twitter.com/PSdavY7ZPO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 4, 2022

Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 28 points on 9-20, continuing his recent hot streak. He’s been a major reason the Spurs have made a push for the play-in spot, playing his best basketball of the year right when you hope that players start to peak.

Keldon Johnson last 6 games:



23.3 PPG

5.8 RPG

42.6 3P% on 7.8 attempts



Spurs have won 6 of 7. pic.twitter.com/O25d0cDxuY — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 4, 2022

The biggest highlight of the night, though, was this fan who probably wasn’t on her first margarita of the night, going all-out to lip-sync “Since You’ve Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson. I’m envious of everyone who saw it in person at the game.

Meanwhile in San Antonio… pic.twitter.com/cm9InOlnsp — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 4, 2022

The Spurs are now two games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the 10 seed and return to action on Tuesday, facing the Denver Nuggets on the road. Catch the full-game highlights from Sunday below: