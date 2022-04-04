Open Thread: Keldon Johnson’s three-point season shoots him up the franchise ranks

If you’d correctly predicted that Keldon Johnson’s 2021-22 season would have made the short list for best three-point campaigns ever by a Spur, I would also assume you were currently living on a private island funded entirely by meme stocks and jpegs of bored apes.

It’s not that no one expected improvement in the 22-year-old’s game, but a jump from 2.6 to 5.1 attempts per game, accompanied by a near-40 percent clip, has been a revelation, and a much-needed dynamic for a Spurs roster lacking in outside pop.

As a result, Johnson’s total of 154 threes this year currently has him tied for 11th among all seasons by a Spur (H/T Statmuse — you can see the full list here), alongside Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili. The names in front of Johnson include specialists like Bryn Forbes, Roger Mason and Danny Green, who owns two of the top three spots, including the best single-season total for a Spur at 191, in 2014-15. (Also shoutout to the Rifleman’s 1994-95 season which is just behind Green’s with 190 — well ahead of his time.)

With 4 games left in the season, where do you think he finishes?

