Open Thread: Dejounte Murray runner-up for the Most Improved Player of the Year Award

The NBA announced the results of the Most Improved Player of the Year voting on Monday, with Ja Morant taking home the annual award. But the superstar guard only won by a slight margin, with Dejounte Murray a mere 38 points behind him as the runner-up.

Dejounte Murray is the runner-up for the 2021-2022 Most Improved Player of the Year Award.



The All-Star point guard finished with 20 first-place, 20 second-place, and 23 third-place votes. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) April 26, 2022

There is no doubt the former 29th overall pick deserved consideration for this esteemed hardware, as he raised his points, rebounds, assists, steals, and shooting percentages from a season ago. Most impressive was all his growth came in his first year as the go-to option.

Although Morant won Rookie of the Year in 2020, no one can say his jump from fringe All-Star into a potential MVP candidate wasn’t one of the most massive transformations in the league. Where do San Antonio Spurs fans stand on this accolade? Chime in below.

