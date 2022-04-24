Keldon Johnson gets added to Rudy’s Seafood Spurs mural

Everyone who’s a fan of the Spurs and art knows the place to be is Rudy’s Seafood on San Antonio’s South Side, where local artist Nik Soupe has been honing his craft with murals of Spurs players for years. Rookie Josh Primo was a recent addition, and now Keldon Johnson has joined the fun.

Johnson was one of many pleasant surprises for the Spurs this season, drastically elevating his offensive game from simply charging to the rim to one of the most dangerous three-point shooters in the league. Per Cleaning the Glass, Johnson jumped from a 29% corner three-point shooter last season to a 49% from the corner this season, taking him from the 16th percentile amongst all NBA players to the 94th percentile, and overall his three-point percentage jumped from 33.1% last season to 39.8% this season. (And it was over 40% for most of the season before a little slump across the last few games.)

That is quite the leap and something the Spurs will have to take into account when considering an extension for Johnson this summer, which would kick in for the 2023-24 season. This is the first offseason he’ll be eligible for one, and if the Spurs see him as part of their future, now would be the time to tie him down while he’s still relatively affordable. Another season of improvement like this, and he might become too expensive.

Welcome to the Thread! Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.