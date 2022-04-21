Devin Vassell is an indispensable part of the Spurs’ future

The San Antonio Spurs are on another early vacation after losing in round one of the play-in tournament for a second consecutive season. But there is still a lot for fans to be excited about heading into what could be a busy Summer.

Dejounte Murray is an All-Star, Keldon Johnson is starting to look like the next breakout candidate in a long line of flourishing late-first-round picks, and Devin Vassell ended the year on a ridiculous heater from beyond the arc.

Taking another moment to appreciate the career-high seven three-pointers from Devin Vassell in a do-or-die game: pic.twitter.com/TcKjLV5kVF — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) April 21, 2022

The second-year guard drained a career-high seven three-pointers in the loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last week, and he shot 36-of-79 (45.6%) from downtown over his final 11 games on stationary, movement, and pull-up attempts.

The Silver and Black chose Vassell 11th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft with their first lottery pick since Tim Duncan, and the 21-year-old is on track to be an integral part of helping this organization return to contention sooner than later.

