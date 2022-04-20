‘Let it Fly’ is the early theme of the 2022 NBA playoffs

Last year at about this time, I wrote a piece highlighting — or more accurately, lowlighting— some brutal individual performances in the early rounds of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Perhaps because I am in a better mood this year, this first piece after the start of the 2022 Playoffs will be more upbeat. Or perhaps there have been fewer brutal performances that should be lowlighted and more that deserve to be highlighted.

That being said, I will start by addressing a play that happened in Game 1 of the Nets-Celtics series. Long-time readers know I often point out that a steal or a basket in the first half counts just as much as the play that theoretically wins or loses the game at the buzzer. In the Nets – Celtics Game 1, the Celtics had a great defensive sequence starting with about 40 seconds left while down a point, and then smartly didn’t call time-out after a well-defended Kevin Durant miss with 12 seconds left. This led to a basket at the buzzer, after every Celtic touched the ball, with Jayson Tatum spinning and scoring as time expired. An exciting end to the best game of the first weekend.

But no one is talking about a play early in the third quarter. On that play, whichever player on the Nets was assigned to inbound the ball to Kyrie Irving after a Celtics basket failed to do so. Kyrie grabbed the ball, and saw that all four of his teammates had gone to the front court, which led to this play.

When that play happened, I turned to super-son Pablo and said “If the Nets lose this game by two points, that play will be the difference.” I only missed by one point — the Nets lost by one, not two. But that play was the difference in which team won and which team lost, just as much as Tatum’s twisting buzzer-beater in the fourth.

More thoughts: