Tim Duncan kicks off the “Drive for Five”

8 years ago today on Easter Sunday, Tim Duncan led the Spurs to a 90-85 Game 1 comeback victory over the Dallas Mavericks in their first round match-up of an NBA Playoffs that would ultimately culminate in their redemption. Duncan, who suffers an injury scare late in the 3rd quarter after knocking knees with Monte Ellis, scores 9 of his team-high 27 points in the final quarter, all while spearheading a Spurs’ defense that holds the Mavericks to just a single field goal over the final 7 minutes of the game. His 38 minutes were also a team-high.

Reminder: He was 38 at the time!

Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Kawhi Leonard joined Duncan in double-digit scoring for the Spurs. You can check out the box score here.

