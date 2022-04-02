Spurs and Ashley furnish Mission Reach

Last year’s winter caused flooding that damaged San Antonio’s Mission Reach Wellness and Counseling Center. The impact left many southside families without the center’s spaces and services.

The San Antonio Spurs teamed up with Ashley to re-furnish the entire Jewish Family Service of southside San Antonio’s Mission Reach Wellness and Counseling Center. Ashley Furniture and Spurs Give put the final touches on the space this week.

“The positive impact JFS has made on the communities in San Antonio is remarkable, especially after a challenging two years in a pandemic,” said Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “We are proud to call Ashley a partner and know they will continue to invest in others’ mental well-being.”

The Jewish Family Service has been providing mental health, counseling, therapy, and senior services since 1973, supporting over 10,000 families across the Alamo City.

“We are so thankful for our partnership with the San Antonio Spurs for bringing us the opportunity to serve those in the San Antonio area who use Jewish Family Services for mental health and family counseling,” said Lisa Fanaro, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy and Experience for Ashley. “At Ashley, we believe health includes both your mental and physical state, so we’re glad to support an organization that helps the community remain healthy, happy, and together.”

Spurs players Jock Landale and Tre Jones delivered Spurs yoga mats and met with children and families who came out to see the newly furnished space. Landale and Jones participated in a yoga session with the children before handing out Spurs swag bags.

In addition to the furnishing of the Mission Reach Wellness and Counseling Center, Ashley is providing the center with tickets to the final Spurs home game on April 9.

