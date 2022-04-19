Recapping the Spurs’ play-in matchup and whirlwind regular season

The San Antonio Spurs have turned the page on another thrilling season after falling to the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament last Wednesday. Although the good guys missed out on the playoffs for a franchise-record third straight year, there were plenty of encouraging signs across the roster.

Dejounte Murray emerged as a first-time All-Star, Keldon Johnson made a late run at the Most Improved Player of the Year Award, and Devin Vassell displayed plenty of two-way versatility as a starter. Josh Primo broke into the rotation as a rookie, Tre Jones established himself as a viable backup point guard, and Josh Richardson exceeded expectations.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me for this episode of Alamo City Limits to recap the season, break down the play-in contest, and discuss how PATFO can improve this roster. Enjoy the podcast? Then give us a follow on our social media channels, leave us a five-star review, and remember to subscribe for weekly updates.