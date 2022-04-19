Open Thread: Dejounte Murray is one of three finalists for the Most Improved Player award

The three finalists for the NBA most improved player have been announced, and the group contains some of the most dynamic young players in the league. Darius Garland has been incredible for the Cavaliers, leading the rebuilding Cavs to a 9th place finish in the east, only to be eliminated in the play-in by Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Ja Morant has had an incredible season filled with spectacular highlights, and the Grizzlies dominated the league even when he was out with injury for a second place finish in the West. Dejounte Murray had a breakout season for the Silver and Black, dominating the stat sheet on both ends or the court in a rebuilding year in the Alamo City while leading them to a play-in berth. Any one of these players is deserving of recognition for their play this year, but most improved player is an award for the player that made the biggest leap in one season. Is it Dejounte, Darius, or Ja? We’ll find out during the NBA playoffs as the league announces the winners of all the postseason awards.

The 2021-22 #KiaMIP finalists are in:



Darius Garland

Ja Morant

Dejounte Murray#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/8kSusX4Yqx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2022

