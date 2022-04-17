Let the rumors about Gregg Popovich’s future begin

The playoffs may just be beginning, but the Spurs’ season has come to an end, which can only mean one thing: rumors and speculation about Gregg Popovich’s future as head coach have begun to swirl. Every year there’s another reason to speculate why this might be it for Pop. Last summer was because he had fulfilled his dream of coaching Team USA, this one it will be because he passed Don Nelson as winningest coach of all time, so what else does he have to prove?

Kicking off the rumor season is Sean Elliott, who told San Antonio Sports Star’s ”The Blitz” with Jason Minnix and Joe Reinagel the following:

“I feel like this team made Pop feel younger. They have his juices flowing. He’s been super excited to coach them. Outside the championship years, I’m willing to bet he’s had the most fun with this group but I don’t know if that’s enough right now. I really don’t.”

Few know Pop better Elliott, and his point that Pop has thoroughly enjoyed coaching this young club and has felt rejuvenated is a key point when considering if he will return, but the fact that he is so unsure is telling.

Pop has also said his goal is to leave a winning team to his predecessor, whomever that may be, but has he accomplished that yet? He is certainly close, but they weren’t a winning team this season. Speaking of predecessors, Jazz head coach and Pop disciple Quinn Snyder has been rumored to be Pop’s potential replacement, and of course he has denied it, but (most) rumors don’t just fall out the sky.

Just like every season, there’s no telling what Pop will do because he keeps everything so close to the vest. If you’re a betting person, Vegas has the odds leaning towards his retirement, but just barely. If you’re not a betting person, you can always just vote in the poll below!

Poll What do you think Gregg Popovich will do this offseason? Retire from all things basketball.

Retire from coaching but remain in the front office.

Return as head coach.

0% Retire from coaching but remain in the front office. (0 votes)

0% Return as head coach. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

