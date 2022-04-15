Spurs Fans Look Forward To Offseason Moves

With the Silver and Black’s Play-in loss to the Pelicans now firmly in the rear-view, it’s time to start thinking about off-season moves. For teams that miss the post-season, this is often looked forward to as the most wonderful time of the year.

And while Spurs fans are far from used to missing out on extended postseason runs the way that say, Sacramento Kings fans are, there’s something to be said for immediately shaking off a rough end to the season and turning to face the future.

So naturally, I thought another informal poll was in order, to see what Spurs fans are looking for from the front office in the build-up to next season:

All right, Spurs fans, if you could only pick one, what would you want to see most from the front office this off-season? — Devon Birdsong (@DevonBirdsong) April 14, 2022

With just over 60% of the 550 votes (tallied in just five hours), it looks like a lot of Spurs fans are looking for PATFO to cobble together a package of assets to move up in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The Spurs have certainly collected some quality assets this year at the trade deadline, and they’ll definitely have some room on the books to make a variety of moves if they choose to do so. It seems like the field of play is wide open for the Spurs for the first time in a while!

What do you think the Spurs Front Office should do this off-season, Pounders? Sound off in the thread below!

