It’s time for Plan-in Basketball: Spurs at Pelicans

The play-in is postseason, but it’s not the playoffs. It’s kind of a postseason purgatory, where you can only get into the good place (playoffs) by winning one or two games, depending on your ranking. If the Spurs can beat the Pelicans tonight, they would be halfway there (on a wing and a prayer) to the play-in finale, with a 9:00 PM Friday matchup against the Clippers in Los Angeles, televised on TNT.

The Spurs have had pretty good success this season against the Pelicans, winning 3 out of the 4 matchups, including both games in New Orleans. But Smoothie King Center will be rocking tonight with a playoff-like atmosphere, and the Pelicans are counting on the home crows to propel them to a win tonight. The key matchup tonight might be Jonas Valančiūnas vs. Jakob Poeltl, because the big Austrian will need to stretch his defense to contain the Lithuanian’s range. Jaxson Hayes gives the Pelicans a lot of size in their frontcourt, so Pop might counter with Jock Landale as necessary. Dejounte Murray will have to contain Jose Alvarado who used his size against Tre Jones in the last game to good effect. I have to say that I have a good feeling about tonight, but the Spurs will need to get away from the slow starts they’ve been having recently to keep the crowd out of the game. Let’s all watch the Silver and Black work on becoming the first play-in team to contend for a championship.

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

April 13, 2022 | 8:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: ESPN



