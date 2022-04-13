Open Thread: The Tim Duncan highlight reel that you never knew existed

For the last 17 years, the video sharing service YouTube has been the online destination for videos of all kinds and while the search algorithm has changed since its inception, it’s still usually the site one pulls up if you want to show a friend everything from a funny clip from that show you love to that viral moment at that award show that they somehow missed and, of course, basketball highlights. While searches seem to display the same couple of dozen videos and well-known content creators, there’s still a chance of unearthing a treasure among all the usual stuff that’s bound to be generated.

In my endless search for basketball highlights both old and new, I have recently uncovered one such Spurs-related treasure. Going down a Tim Duncan-rabbit hole a few evenings ago, I came across this video posted 8 months ago by an account named, “All-around NBA,” of Tim Duncan doing Tim Duncan things to the Los Angeles Lakers during the 06/07 season:

The Spurs, who would capture their 4th title in nine seasons at the conclusion of that year, won this particular late January game against the late Kobe Bryant and the Lakers 96-94 in OT after a Michael Finley 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left put them up for good.

The craziest thing about that video, aside from it being online in the first place? It has less than 500 views at the time of this writing (!!!). You can check out the boxscore and the Associated Press write-up of the game here.

