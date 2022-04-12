Tony Parker named to All-Time NBA European First Team

The NBA has named Tony Parker to their All-Time European First Team as part of the ongoing celebration for their 75th Anniversary Season.

The San Antonio Spurs legend joins Dirk Nowitzki, Giannis Antetokoumpo, Luka Doncic, and Pau Gasol on this iconic international lineup.

Fans were reasonably upset when the league office excluded Parker from their 75th Anniversary team, but perhaps this gesture will help them save face with south-central Texans.

Parker played for the Silver and Black over his first 17 seasons in the NBA, becoming a six-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA honoree, four-time league champion, and the 2007 Finals MVP.

The speedy Frenchman scored 19,473 points and dished out 7,036 assists during his decorated basketball career, ranking sixth and second all-time among international players in NBA history.

Parker was also an accomplished global competitor, with several LNP and FIBA accolades on his resume. And it should come as no shock he is seen as the greatest player ever to hail from France.