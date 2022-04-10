Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

The San Antonio Spurs fell short of an improbable comeback bid against the Golden State Warriors as both squads relied on shorthanded rosters on Saturday night. Though that loss guaranteed the good guys won’t host their play-in game next Wednesday, they showed plenty of perseverance despite trailing by as many as 17 points.

The Silver and Black now close their season on the road versus a familiar foe as they visit the American Airlines Center for a date with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Josh Richardson and Spencer Dinwiddie have replaced Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis, and a lot has changed for both teams since they last met in late November.

April 10, 2022 | 8:30 PM CT

Watch: CW35 | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Doug McDermott (Out — Ankle), Keldon Johnson (Out — Knee), Dejounte Murray (Out — Competition Reconditioning), Jakob Poeltl (Out — Back), Devin Vassell (Out — Heel)

Mavericks Injuries: Tim Hardaway Jr. (Out — Foot), Maxi Kleber (Out — Ankle), Frank Ntilikina (Questionable — Illness), Marquese Chriss (Questionable — Illness)

What To Watch For

This contest will probably be rather anticlimactic for Spurs fans since San Antonio locked themselves into the tenth seed after a tight loss to Golden State in their home finale on Saturday night. The Silver and Black honestly don’t have a reason to rush their guys back, and getting everyone healthy for the play-in tournament should be of the utmost importance. As for the Mavericks, they will have every incentive to utilize their everyday rotation as they can steal the third seed from the Warriors with another win. Could we see Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Jakob Poeltl return for a few tuneup minutes? The official injury report isn’t out, so fans can hold out a little hope. Even if Gregg Popovich doesn’t deploy his usual lineups, this will be an outstanding opportunity for Tre Jones, Josh Primo, Josh Richardson, and Zach Collins to continue their momentum from the last couple of weeks.

Tony Brothers might be the last the official you want to test, and infamous complainer Luka Doncic learned that lesson the hard way when he picked up his 16th technical foul of the season Friday night. The league doles out a one-game suspension when a player collects their 16th technical, which means is Doncic ineligible for the season finale against San Antonio. Or he was momentarily suspended until the NBA overturned the decision after a second look at the sequence revealed Brothers unquestionably missed a shooting foul on a half-court heave from the Slovenian sensation. Doncic will now be available as he faces a favorable matchup versus a mishmash of second and third-stringers. Luka may not be on the fringes of the MVP discussion, but the Silver and Black faithful will see why the 22-year-old point forward will contend for the prestigious award sooner than later.

PtR’s Gamethread will be up this evening for those who want to chat through the game. You can also follow along with the action through PtR’s Twitter feed.