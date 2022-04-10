David Robinson and Charles Barkley star in hilarious commercial

There could hardly be two more polar opposite personalities from the 90’s than David Robinson and Charles Barkley. The Admiral was the “good boy” of the NBA, carrying around his military etiquette on the court and not barking at players or refs. Chuck was (and still is) a firebrand, with his trash talk and combustible (but hilarious) personality.

However, as the old saying goes, opposites attract, and the two sure do know how to make a great commercial together. They did a Nike commercial back in 1991, and they’re back again for an AT&T fiber commercial, where David is showing Chuck how accurate it is, which he doesn’t believe until it captures his infamously horrible golf swing. However, he finds somehow hugging David fixes his swing. It’s pretty hilarious, so be sure to check it out.

Who else would tell Charles Barkley the truth ? @att helps you push what’s possible… like making Charles better at golf. pic.twitter.com/R56tRlWrCl — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) April 7, 2022

