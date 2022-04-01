It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Trail Blazers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

It’s April Fool’s day, but the Spurs are currently in the play-in, and that’s no joke. They have the same record as the Lakers, but both teams face some tough opponents in their last six games of the regular season. The Spurs face the Mavericks, Nuggets, Warriors, and Timberwolves, all of which are fighting for position in the Western Conference standing for better playoff odds, and they also face another team that isn’t.

They play the tanking Trail Blazers tonight, but that doesn’t necessarily mean an easy win for the good guys. This is a team that plays the Grizzlies close and just loses at the buzzer with a layup that rims out, and also barely beats the awful Houston squad because they barely miss an open three point shot at the buzzer. Consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds, they say, and you don’t have to worry about any of those hobgoblins showing up on the Spurs bench. This is really a must win situation for the Silver and Black, as both Portland games are this weekend. They will need to win both to stay in 10th place, and probably at least another one to make the play-in. The Lakers are bad, but counting on them to lose 4 of 6 isn’t a winning strategy. So let’s hope the Spurs can take care of business early tonight and give Drew Eubanks a nice welcome back to San Antonio.

This game will be televised on KENS 5, so fire up the antennae, and watch it live over the air if you’re in Central Texas.

Game Prediction:

Drew Eubanks will swap jerseys at halftime and rejoin the Spurs. Unfortunately, the rules forbid such a move, and he will be assessed two techs and ejected from the game.

On the day of April 1st

There are many practical jokes

Mean ones are the worst

Always avoid the cruel hoax

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers

April 1, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.