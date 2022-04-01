Spurs Final Bobblehead Night

Tonight’s the night. The Spurs have given away four bobbleheads (unless I have missed one). There was the Derrick White Bobblehead Night was proved to be the kiss of death as he became the fifth player in a row to have his likeness made as a Spurs, and then leave the team.

Luckily, the Spurs don’t look to have trade desires in the future for The Coyote.

Then, of course, just a couple of weeks back we celebrated Keldon Johnson Bobblehead Night.

And now, the Spurs most celebrated current player is having his night. Dejounte Murray, who leads the league in steals and the team in so many ways, will have his bobblehead released at tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

But get there early as only the first 10,000 patrons will get a keepsake (or a voucher for one depending on how many have arrived at the AT&T Center).

Have fun and GO SPURS GO!

