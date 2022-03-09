It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs. Raptors

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

We’re at game 66 of the season, and the Spurs are on the hunt for that all-important 26th win, which will make Gregg Popovich the winningest coach of all time (at least by regular season standards; counting the playoffs he passed that threshold quite a while ago). They’ll be facing a Raptors club that’s on a three-game losing streak and has lost seven of its last ten games. (And draft watchers will say the Spurs should lose this game since Toronto would currently pick 17th in the draft, and if they fell into the lottery their top-14 protected first round pick that is supposed to go to the Spurs would be conveyed to next year, but the Spurs themselves don’t care about that right now.)

Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker, who both missed the previous game with illnesses, will be back for the Spurs, while Keita Bates-Diop (back) and Romeo Langford (hamstring) have been ruled out. The Raptors are expected to have notorious Pop-hater Fred VanVleet back after he missed their last five games with a knee issue. Just like it was fitting for Pop to tie the winningest record against the Lakers, it would be similarly satisfying to break it and stick it back to Mr. Potty Mouth in return.

March 8, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Watch: Bally Sports Southwest| Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

