What we learned from the Spurs win over the Lakers

The shorthanded San Antonio Spurs prevailed over the understaffed Los Angeles Lakers in crunch time as they rebounded after relinquishing a 14-point first-half lead. Despite floundering at the free-throw line throughout the night, the good guys found other ways to get on the scoreboard while holding the Purple and Gold at bay when it mattered most.

Dejounte Murray bolstered the box score for the Silver and Black with 26 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl scored 18 points apiece in their first start together. And best of all, Josh Primo and Tre Jones provided some clutch defensive stops as Los Angeles attacked the paint in pursuit of easy offense.

Gregg Popovich has now tied Hall of Fame head coach Don Nelson for the most regular-season wins in NBA history, which only adds to his legacy as one of the greatest play-callers of all time. Though the Spurs have helped Pop secure that evasive record, their short-term goal of making the play-in tournament is still very much up in the air.

Observations