Pop ties Don Nelson for the all-time regular season wins

Happy day! Gregg Popovich has amassed many. many accolades throughout his illustrious career, And this one may just be the icing on the cake.

Despite a rebuild and without the pieces to keep the Spurs as competitive as they have been over the past two decades, Pop has stuck with his team and is now in position to solidify a legacy sure to go unmatched for many years.

With his 1,335th win, Pop is all tied up with Don Nelson. He now just needs one win to be virtually untouchable.

Last night’s win against the Los Angeles Lakers started off the seven-game home stand in style. Beating the Lakers is always nice, making a record-setting event is even better.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place on Wednesday as the Coyote celebrates his birthday with a Bobblehead night and the Spurs host the Toronto Raptors. You won’t want to miss what could be a historic game.

Go Spurs Go!

