It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs. Lakers

The Spurs begin their first extended homestand since January against a Lakers team that mortgaged their depth and future for Russell Westbrook, and suffice it to say it has not gone according to plan. Instead of contending for a title, the aging trio of Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James have struggled to remain relevant and face a serious possibility of not even making the play-in as younger teams coming into their own rise to the top of the West.

Theoretically, having Davis out with injury and LeBron listed as questionable would mean a big opportunity for the Spurs to steal a second win from the Lakers, and it would also be a fitting opponent for Gregg Popovich to FINALLY tie Don Nelson for “winningest coach of all time”, but can they do it with Lakers killer Keita Bates-Diop listed as doubtful with back soreness, not to mention Devin Vassell (sore throat) and Lonnie Walker (stomach illness)?

Tune in to find out!

San Antonio Spurs (24-40) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (28-35)

March 7, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Watch: BSSW | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

