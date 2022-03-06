The Spurs are still struggling in the clutch as their season hangs in the balance

The San Antonio Spurs have slipped in the Western Conference standings as crunch time has plagued them on a nearly nightly basis since returning from the All-Star Break. Dejounte Murray has performed admirably as the closer, but the sixth-year distributor hasn’t received enough help from his teammates to push the good guys past the finish line.

Despite their late-game struggles, the Silver and Black have seen a ton of individual success across the roster. Murray put together among the best months of his career in February while Lonnie Walker IV broke through as a high-scoring sixth man on the Rodeo Road Trip. Even Tre Jones earned a place in the rotation as a backup point guard and spot-starter.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me on this episode of Alamo City Limits to discuss streaks and slumps from the young Spurs and why the clutch has given them so much trouble. Enjoy the podcast? Then please follow us on social media, leave us a five-star review, and don’t forget to subscribe for weekly updates.