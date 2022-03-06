A closer look at Keldon Johnson’s career-high 33

The San Antonio Spurs couldn’t close things out on Saturday as they were edged out by the Charlotte Hornets on the road, 123-117.

Keldon Johnson lit the Hornets up for a career-high 33 points, taking advantage of the fast pace of the game. The Hornets didn’t have any answers for slowing Big Body down once he got downhill — like trying to stop a tank rolling down the side of a mountain. Johnson had a solid night shooting, too, going 4-10 from outside.

Krafty Kel pic.twitter.com/gGVGMgIuXO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 6, 2022

defense ➡️ offense pic.twitter.com/QDZvqjSBmv — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 6, 2022

Dejounte Murray had a slow start to the night, shooting 3-10 during the first half, but came alive in the second and finished the game with 25 points 10 assists and nine rebounds. Murray was especially important in the fourth quarter as he was the only spur who had more than one field goal in the final 12 minutes.

Josh Primo had a pretty solid night as well, adding 10 points and six boards — four of which came on the offensive end. The rookie did a good job of picking his spots and made some really timely plays on the night.

three mo' for Primo pic.twitter.com/87KKa74cJj — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 6, 2022

Primo skies for the tip-in! pic.twitter.com/iVnsltoZls — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 6, 2022

Jakob Poeltl chipped in another 11 points and five boards. But more importantly, Blockob swatted two shots to eclipse 500 blocks for his career.

this smothering swat makes for Blockab's career pic.twitter.com/d8yZ75sCF5 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 6, 2022

You can catch the full game highlights below. The Spurs now begin a seven-game homestand, hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 7:30 p.m.