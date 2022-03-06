Gregg Popovich has been around for generations — literally

Everyone by now probably knows that Gregg Popovich has been around for a long time. He joined the NBA as far back as 1988, when he was an assistant coach under Larry Brown, but even discarding those days he is currently the longest tenured head coach, having taken over the position for the Spurs in 1997. That’s long enough ago that he’s even starting to see new generations coming in.

That’s something that didn’t escape the mind of Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr, posted a throwback photo of Pop talking to his father, Jaren Sr. Sr. played for the Spurs from 1997 through 2001 and was part of the 1999 championship team.

JJJ was born a couple of months after the ‘99 championship, so while he may not have any memory of his father being Spur, odds are Pop saw him at some point as a baby. Seeing the same person that coached your father when you were born still doing the same job 23 years later has to be special for JJJ, and vice versa for Pop.

Now if the Spurs could just win a couple more games to make him “winningest” of all time...

