It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Hornets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs returned home from the Rodeo Road Trip on Thursday and posted a disappointing loss to the Sacramento Kings for their third straight. Now, they’re headed back on the road to take on the similarly struggling Charlotte Hornets, who have only won three of their last ten games. The Spurs lost the first meeting at home, 115-131, back in December. Which first-time All Star — Dejounte Murray or LaMelo Ball — will prevail this time? Tune in to find out!

March 5, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT

Watch: CW35 | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.