The Spurs have signed Robert Woodard II and D.J. Stewart Jr. to two-way contracts

The San Antonio Spurs have signed D.J. Stewart Jr. and Robert Woodard II to two-way contracts.

The San Antonio Spurs have signed DJ Stewart Jr. and Robert Woodard II to two-way contracts. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) March 4, 2022

This news comes after the organization converted the two-way contracts of Joe Wieskamp and Devontae Cacok into standard NBA contracts.

Woodard suited up for the Austin Spurs during the pandemic shortened G League as a flex assignee from the Sacramento Kings in 2021. The combo forward averaged 16.8 points and 11.0 rebounds while starring as the third scoring option behind Luka Samanic and Tre Jones.

Stewart played for Sioux Falls Skyforce after going unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft. The six-six shooting guard averaged 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.9 dimes on fantastic .497/.388/.737 shooting splits across 33 games appearances in the G League.

Robert Woodard II and D.J. Stewart Jr. were teammates for one season at Mississippi State, leading the Bulldogs to a 20-11 record before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2021 SEC Tournament.

San Antonio’s roster is now at maximum capacity as they prepare for the final 19 contests of their season. Woodard will wear number 28 and Stewart will wear number 16.