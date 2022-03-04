The Spurs are converting Devontae Cacok and Joe Wieskamp to standard NBA contracts

With all of their activity at the trade deadline and recent waiving of Tomas Satoransky, the San Antonio Spurs roster was sitting at 13 guaranteed contracts with room for two more players. Instead of entertaining the waiver wires, the Spurs have chosen to convert their 2 two-way contract players, Devontae Cacok and Joe Wieskamp, to standard NBA contracts, filling out the final two open roster spots.

This move is likely a sign that while their overall goal remains to make the play-in, the Spurs are more interested in developing the young players they have rather than finding another veteran who could fill any potential holes on the roster for the final stretch.

The Spurs selected Wieskamp 41st overall in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft out of the University of Iowa. Known in college for his sharp three-point shooting, he signed a two-way contract last summer and has appeared in 17 games for the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 2.2 points in 5.6 minutes per game and has hit 8 of his 20 three-point attempts in the NBA. He has also appeared in 11 games in for the Austin Spurs, where he has averaged 16.2 points on 32.2 percent shooting from three.

Cacok, who went undrafted out of UNC Wilmington in 2019, spent two seasons as a two-way player for the Lakers. He then signed a training camp deal with the Brooklyn Nets in September, and after being waved in the preseason, he signed a two-way deal with the Spurs. He has appeared in 11 games for San Antonio, averaging 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds but has arguably been one of Austin’s best players this season, where he is averaging an 18.4-point, 12.9-rebound double-double.

With their contracts being converted to standard NBA contracts, Cacok has now exhausted his eligibility as a two-way player, but Weiskamp could theoretically sign another one in the future. (Players can either sign 2 two-way contracts or be a two-way player for four years, whichever comes first). Like all NBA players, they could both still be assigned to the G League at any time.

If you discount Cacok’s training camp contract with the Brooklyn Nets last fall, this is both players’ first standard NBA contracts, so congratulations to Joe and Davontae!