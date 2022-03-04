Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker lead Spurs’ comeback attempt in loss to the Kings

The Spurs returned to the friendly confines of the AT&T Center but came up just short of completing a comeback win against the Sacramento Kings. Dejounte Murray had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. Lonnie Walker IV led all players with 30 points. He’s also the first Spurs player this season to have 4 consecutive 20+ games, which speaks to the good guys’ lack of a consistent lead volume scorer.

Spurs fans have been begging for it for years, but Lonnie Walker is finally showing signs of consistent play. Ever since Derrick White’s departure via trade, Walker’s minutes have hovered around 25+ per game, and he’s attempted no less than 13 field goals in every game since February 11th. With Devin Vassell sliding into the starting lineup, Walker has taken charge of the bench mob as a valuable 6th man for the Spurs.

Another consistent sight these days is the highlight reel provided by Lonnie Walker. Here, he skies for a slam off of a Tre Jones alley-oop. There’s no mini trampolines in those shoes, but Walker sure makes it look like he’s hopping on springs.

...AND THE CROWD GOES WILD!!!!



LONNIE WALKER IV‼️ pic.twitter.com/exWAcPsy8v — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 4, 2022

The Spurs had several fast break scores this game, which is essential in any comeback attempt. This breakaway slam was brought to you by a timely Josh Primo block and a Zach Collins touch-push pass up the court to a streaking Walker.

THROW IT DOWN, LONNIE!!!! pic.twitter.com/ms2N0RCcht — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 4, 2022

Spurs MVP Dejounte Murray gladly took this pick-2 to the house for a quick score. With 111 total steals this season, Murray is the steals leader in the NBA ahead of Chris Paul (108) and Tyrese Haliburton (103).

Dejounte Murray actually had two pick-2s tonight, and this was the first one early in the game where Murray intercepted a pass and converted it for an easy peasy pair of points. In what’s become habit, Murray makes it look easy with his play on both ends of the court this season.

The Spurs made a late charge to cut into a 19-point deficit, and Josh Primo had a hand in this furious rally. The rookie is averaging 18 minutes per game in his last 10 games as the Spurs are giving him plenty of solid minutes.

Jakob Poeltl had a quick two with the smooth silky buttery touch at the basket. The soft touch and laying the sleepy ball to rest through the bucket reminds me of former Spurs great Boris Diaw’s svelte moves in the post. Poeltl spent all night battling Domantas Sabonis down low, but Poeltl had several highlights of his own on the offensive end.

smooth like butter pic.twitter.com/OIe7qIpIRT — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 4, 2022

Dejounte Murray started the night off with a quick backdoor cut to the basket, but it’s worth mentioning the beautiful very high post pass from Jakob Poeltl to feed Murray the ball. Poeltl’s career year includes his increased play-making ability from the high post. The big man had 4 assists tonight and is averaging 5 assists per game over his last 5 games.

DJ getting things started for us pic.twitter.com/3fBHzdTQmi — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 4, 2022

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs take a quick trip out east to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, March 5, 2022.