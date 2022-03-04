Experience Spurs Military Appreciation Night

There’s nothing like a Spurs home game. And here in Military City, U.S.A. we like to honor our servicemen and servicewomen with a night out at the AT&T center.

You can join in the fun on Saturday, Mar. 12 as the San Antonio Spurs host the Indiana Pacers for USAA’s Military Appreciation Night.

If you are an active-duty member of our Armed Forces, drilling reservist/member of the National Guard, veteran, or work in our civilian sector, the Spurs and USAA look forward to recognizing you for your service.

Yu can buy tickets HERE.

You can also get more information on discounted military tickets HERE as well as enter the “Boots on the Court” Sweepstakes and win two front row seats.

Go Spurs Go!

