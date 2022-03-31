Manu Ginobili will be inducted into the 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

It’s official! Spurs legend Manu Ginobili has been selected as a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022. He will be joined by 10-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, another former Spurs player and NBA coaching legend George Karl, WNBA legend and two-time Olympic gold medalist Swin Cash, and West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins.

San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili will be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

Not that he needs any introduction in these parts, but Manu was drafted by the Spurs in 1999, joined the team in 2002, and went on to win four championships with the team alongside fellow Big 3 teammates Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. While his NBA stats don’t jump off the page as a first ballot HOF-er, the two-time All-Star unselfishly sacrificed money to stay with the Spurs for his entire career and stats by come off the bench and paving the path for future sixth men.

Of course, this isn’t the NBA Hall of Fame, it’s the BASKETBALL Hall of Fame, and Manu’s full resume is nearly impossible for any player in the world to match. Along with his four NBA championships, he also won the European League Championship in 2001 (where he was also a 2x MVP for the Italian League) and led Argentina to the Olympic gold medal, making him the first player to win at all three levels.

This summer will be another time for celebrating, but in the meantime go back and visit The Manu Tournament for all of his best plays. Congrats, Manu!