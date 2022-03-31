What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Grizzlies

The San Antonio Spurs fell agonizingly short of the Memphis Grizzlies as their four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt on Wednesday night. Although the good guys erased an 18-point second-half deficit to close with one possession, rotten luck spoiled their comeback as the go-ahead layup caromed off the rim.

Dejounte Murray paced the Silver and Black with a career-high 33 points and 13 rebounds as Keldon Johnson added 23 points, seven boards, and four assists. Devin Vassell scored 19 points, while Jakob Poeltl chipped in nine points, seven boards, and five dimes. Josh Richardson also had nine points, five assists, and five steals off the bench.

After stealing the tenth seed from the Lakers on Tuesday night, the Silver and Black have tumbled out of the play-in tournament and sit a half-game behind Los Angeles in the Western Conference standings. Two matchups with the tanking Portland Trail Blazers await head coach Gregg Popovich and crew this weekend, so don’t count them out.

Observations