It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Grizzlies

Seven games left in the regular season, and the Silver and Black have grinded themselves into position to take 10th place and the final play-in spot as the Lakers fade into oblivion. But to hold onto that spot tonight, they will need to defeat the Grizzlies, who have been one of the best teams in the league since the All Star break, even without their star player, Ja Morant. The Spurs are winners of their last four games, but all but one of the four wins were nail biters at the end, with cardiac-inducing close plays going the Spurs way in the last minute.

The Spurs will have to play much better tonight to beat the Grizzlies, who are the second best team in the league. Tonight isn’t a must win, because the Lakers are in what appears to be a terminal swoon, but a win tonight would keep the Spurs in control of their destiny for the play-in, and a chance for the biggest Cinderella story in sports since St. Peters made the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament. Let tune in and see what happens.

Game Prediction:

The Incredible Hulk will make a rare public appearance to toss a grizzly bear into the stands from half court.

From the town of Memphis

Home of the Ancient Greeks

Comes a team quite contentious

Teeming with athletic freaks

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

March 30, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

