Josh Primo’s image graces Rudy’s Seafood

For those of you who have been reading Pounding the Rock, you know I am a fan of the Spurs Mural. My daughter and I have been seeking them out for years. As of late, we hadn’t been seen anything new around town.

I’m glad to see Rudy’s Seafood, one of my favorite haunts, has updated their glorious tribute to the Spurs. I will make a trip out to see who got replaced (DeMar DeRozan is my guess) and report back asap.

We've got a new Spurs mural in SA



Rudy's Seafood (4122 S Flores St)

via souplaws/IG pic.twitter.com/k9ePBPxCpm — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 29, 2022

I work near there and admittedly have not been dining in public during the pandemic. Either way, it is time for some take out.

Spurs are back home tonight!

Go Spurs Go!

