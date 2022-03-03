It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Kings

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs had one of their more successful Rodeo Road Trips of recent years, finishing with a .500 record over the 8 games, despite a trip-ending 118-105 rout to Ja Morant and the Grizzlies on Monday night. Tonight they face the Sacramento Kings, and have a chance to pick up a game in the chase for the final play-in spot this year. De’Aaron Fox is the kind of guard that gives the Silver and Black trouble, but Dejounte Murray should be rested tonight after 2 days off and an early exit in the Memphis game, when the referee was unhappy about the ball being tossed at his feet. It will be a chance for the shaky Spurs defense can pick up their game at home against the talented Kings backcourt. Get-back games are always tough, but if the Spurs can execute tonight and play with passion, they have a good chance to get Pop a tie with Don Nelson for career wins.

Game Prediction:

De’Aaron Fox will set a new world record in the baseline-to-baseline sprint in the third quarter.

A king wears a crown

and carries a scepter

But when a pass goes down

Dejounte will intercept ‘er.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings

March 3, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



