Austin Spurs are heading to San Antonio

The next generation of NBA stars can be found in the G-League (once the Development League). San Antonio’s affiliate Spur (once the Toros) are heading down to San Antonio to take on the Agua Caliente Clippers at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 7:30PM.

Enjoy $1 beer and sodas specials during the game and check out the team’s limited edition Spurs affiliate jersey that will be auctioned off after the game. Tickets available now!

The G-League Spurs has been at the forefront of development polishing former Spurs Cory Joseph, Bryn Forbes, and Derrick White as well as recent acquisitions Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, and Josh Primo.

Come see what’s next in Spurs basketball at this annual event brings the Cedar park players into the larger AT&T Center.

