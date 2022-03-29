Michelle Beadle will host Spurs first-ever all-female broadcast

A special Women’s History Month Spurs broadcast will air on Bally Sports Southwest on Wednesday, March 30th as the San Antonio Spurs take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

The usual pregame show — often hosted by some semblance of Bill Land, Sean Elliott, Matt Bonner, Fabricio Oberto, and/or Dan Weiss will be replaced by former ESPN host Michelle Beadle with Rio Grande Vipers sideline reporter April Marie, sports journalist and news reporter Shayla Hudson, soccer player and ESPN radio personality Katie Goodman, and Texas Tech color analyst Shelby Coppedge for the Spurs’ first-ever all-female broadcast.

The telecast aligns with a series of NBA events designed to shed light on the low number of female sports analysts currently suiting up for the male-dominated industry.

Beadle has been sitting in during games with Bill and Sean, but has yet to take on either of her co-hosts roles during a telecast.

