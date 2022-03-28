It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Rockets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

You would think that the Spurs big win over the Pelicans on Sunday would put them in the driver’s seat for a play-in spot, but they aren’t in control yet. Both the Lakers and Pelicans are a win ahead of the Silver and Black in the loss column, and the Spurs need to keep winning to be in the running when those two teams play each other again on April Fool’s Day.

The Spurs still have a several games left against tough teams this year, with the surging Grizzlies later this week, and including a brutal back-to-back on the last two night of the regular season against the Warriors and Mavericks on April 9-10. So winnable games like tonight’s contest against the Rockets are important for the Spurs, and even though Houston has one of the worst records in the league, they’re still a dangerous opponent. Jalen Green has been living up to his potential lately, and if the Spurs let the Rockets stay in this game, it could be a bad loss, like when the Rockets stole a 128-124 win in San Antonio on January 12. This isn’t the time for a let down, so hopefully Dejounte and the squad will stay focused tonight in Houston.

Game Prediction:

Jalen Green will suffer a minor injury when his head hits the shot clock on a dunk attempt.

Avoiding a let down

And maintaining consistency

Reaching the goal in H-town

Mostly requires persistency

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

March 28, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.