Let’s take a moment for NCAA March Madness

I am not a an avid college basketball watcher, but there is no avoiding getting caught up in March Madness. (I still believe the “madness” should be an acceptable reason to take a sick day.)

That said, I do not walk into the tournament knowledgeable of the players. This is where I need some help, Pounders.

The tournament is not whittled down to four teams: Kansas vs. Villanova and Duke vs. UNC. Both matches face off next Saturday evening and will determine who will play in the championship game on April 4th.

Who are you rooting for? And who might you have been rooting for before they were eliminated?

What players should we be looking at from a “Spurs-colored glasses” standpoint?

Thank you in advance.

