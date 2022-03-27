The Spurs postseason drive inversely effects where they draft this summer

As the Spurs chances of making the play-in tournament increase, their draft position is inversely effected. The better they do now, the later they chose in this summer’s NBA Draft. Knowing the Spurs chances of advancing in the postseason are slim, what is your take on the last games of the season? What are you looking for from the Silver & Black? And should they be making a push for the postseason or looking more at next season?

Last night’s win (and the chances of beating the Portland Trail Blazers two more times in the next week) could really pull the Spurs further away from adding another young difference maker to next year’s squad.

