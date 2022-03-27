How the San Antonio Spurs can approach the remainder of their season

The San Antonio Spurs are one game out of the final Western Conference play-in tournament spot after besting the New Orleans Pelicans in a back-and-forth affair on Saturday night. They also own the eighth-best lottery odds in the 2022 NBA Draft, which has led to a divisive discourse on how the club should operate for the rest of the season.

Some fans prefer more ping pong balls to bolster their chances at a top-end talent like Paulo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, or Jaden Ivey. And others are in favor of head coach Gregg Popovich and company going all-out for the tenth-seed and a potentially priceless first-round matchup with Chris Paul and the first-place Phoenix Suns.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me for this episode of Alamo City Limits to analyze the pros and cons of each outcome for the Silver and Black and how they impact the future. Enjoy the podcast? Then give us a follow on our social media channels, leave us a five-star review, and remember to subscribe for weekly updates.