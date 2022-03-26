It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Pelicans

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Sometimes I think about the shoe I saw on the expressway in Jacksonville. I didn’t see it until the last moment, and I tried to swerve a bit to miss it, but I caught it when the edge of my left front tire, and it went flying. I lost sight of it when it was about 30 feet in the air, and I have no idea what happened to it. Who loses a shoe on a controlled access highway? Where did it go? Did I change someone’s life forever with a shoe descending from the sky? I’ll probably never know.

Sometimes small incidents can have huge consequences down the road. The Spurs are living out the consequences of Zaza Pachulia’s unsafe closeout in 2017, which led to all sorts of unpredictable consequences, eventually landing the Silver and Black today in New Orleans in a fight for the final play-in spot of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Do the Spurs pull off an upset win and remain in contention, or do the surging Pelicans close the door, and give the Spurs a few more ping pong balls in the draft? Whatever happens, it will be fun to watch, so let’s go Spurs!

Game Prediction:

A shoe will fall out of the sky and land at halfcourt during the game.

A win to remain in contention

Or a loss for more tankage

Necessity is the mother of invention

And the father is courage

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

March 26, 2022 | 4:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.