Spurs celebrate NBA Fit Week

NBA FIT Week runs March 23-30 throughout the NBA. The mission is to highlight and encourage the different ways youth can take care of themselves physically and mentally.

On March 29, the Spurs will host a local event at an area Boys & Girls Club. The afternoon will include activities for 50 young athletes from the Spurs Youth Basketball League (SYBL).

“When we think of being healthy, working to keep our minds in shape is just as important as moving our bodies,” said Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “It is vital to teach, encourage and celebrate healthy living in all aspects of life – mind, body and spirit. We want to motivate and energize these incredible kids to stay on this journey from a young age so they have tools that will benefit them for a lifetime.”

The SYBL will join in a conversation Spurs guard Devin Vassell as he shares some tips on how he works to improve his health and wellness on a daily basis. The youngsters will also be treated to basketball skills and drills taught by Spurs Sports Academy coaches and staff.

The group will learn about the importance of nutrition, experience guided meditation, and receive a Spurs yoga mat to continue their journey.

